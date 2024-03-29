Cincinnati weather: Your 2024 Easter forecast calls for thunderstorms, possible flooding

After a warm and sunny Opening Day, heavy rain and storms are expected to move through Greater Cincinnati on Easter weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, some isolated, scattered showers may occur Friday morning. As drier air moves into the area, precipitation will change to sprinkles through daybreak.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

A chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will persist overnight through Saturday afternoon. Saturday highs will climb to the mid- to upper 60s. Some showers and a thunderstorm may also occur Saturday night, but little impact is expected.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Easter Sunday through Tuesday. Repeated rainfall could lead to flooding concerns, and there is also a chance of a few strong to severe storms.

[5:35 AM] Temps will increase the next few days, but so will the chances of rain. A few storms will impact the area early Saturday AM, with more showers/storms possible at times through Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms, along with some flooding, could occur on Sun-Mon-Tue. pic.twitter.com/dPjkl1YUqy — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 29, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: There is a chance of sprinkles before 7 a.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70. The light west wind will increase to 6 to 11 mph in the morning and could gust as high as 21 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. There will be increasing clouds, with a low of around 51. The southwest wind will be 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday (Easter): Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. It is mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely, possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., and showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. The high will be near 74. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 68. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 52. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Easter 2024 forecast calls for storms, flooding possible