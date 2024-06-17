Cincinnati upgraded to heat advisory for 5 days; air quality alert issued for Monday

Sweltering conditions and poor air quality are expected throughout the area this week as heat and humidity set in.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a heat advisory Monday through Friday. Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio will be under the watch, as well as Campbell, Kenton, and Boone counties in Kentucky and Dearborn, Franklin, Switzerland, and Ohio counties in Indiana.

According to the report, a prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near 100 degrees is slated to move through the region.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s will be compounded by low temperatures in the 70s, so there will be little relief, even at nighttime.

Temperatures are expected to peak Monday and Friday, with a high of 98 degrees in the forecast.

The weather service advises that individuals take extra precautions outside as hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous activities in the early morning and evening. Also, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take action if you start to see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In addition to the heat, thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The storms could produce locally damaging wind gusts.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has also issued an air quality alert through Monday night.

Areas covered by the alert include Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio, Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky, and Dearborn County in Indiana.

According to the National Air Quality Index, ozone pollutants are expected to reach 110 in the "orange" level. This level is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, particularly young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The public is encouraged to limit outdoor exertion, especially sensitive groups.

The AQI is divided into six categories. Each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. Each category also has a specific color. The color makes it easy for people to quickly determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities. For each pollutant an AQI value of 100 generally corresponds to an ambient air concentration that equals the level of the short-term national ambient air quality standard for protection of public health. AQI values at or below 100 are generally thought of as satisfactory.

What should you do during an air quality alert?

Take the bus, carpool, or walk instead of driving.

Refuel your vehicle after 6 p.m. Do not top off while refueling, and tighten the gas cap.

Do not idle your vehicle.

Combine trips or eliminate unnecessary trips.

Keep your vehicle maintained with properly inflated tires and timely oil changes.

Avoid the use of gasoline-powered equipment.

Avoid the use of oil-based paints and stains.

Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings.

Burn clean, seasoned wood in outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and wooden stoves.

Avoid using fire pits or fireplaces for nonessential home heating.

Conserve electricity.

The beginning of the week brings the first of many hot days. But there will also be a chance of thunderstorms. Storms will have the potential to produce downbursts, which are localized wind gusts, as well as some hail. pic.twitter.com/7qMxB5pOqe — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 17, 2024

Detailed 7-day weather forecast for Cincinnati

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday (Juneteenth): Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service at Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati area under heat advisory; air quality alert issued Monday