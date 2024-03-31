Cincinnati severe weather: Hail, flooding, isolated tornadoes possible in region this week

A view of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams as a previous storm entered the region. This week, severe storms could bring hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Flooding is also a risk in some areas.

Hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible across southwest Ohio this week as severe storms move into the region.

Severe weather will affect the region through Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service at Wilmington. Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and eastern Indiana are all in the path of the storms, in addition to central and southeast Ohio. All these areas have been placed under a hazardous weather outlook by the weather service.

Thunderstorms coincide with warm weather, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. However, rain won't let up until Thursday when temperatures will dip to the upper 40s.

The main threat for the remainder of Sunday as severe storms set in, meteorologists say, will be large hail late this afternoon and evening. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Tuesday.

Flooding remains a concern due to repeated rainfall and a risk for some severe storms. On Tuesday, severe weather may bring isolated tornadoes.

[4:37 AM] Severe storms are possible over the next three days. The primary threats are:



* Today: large hail.

* Monday: large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain.

* Tuesday: large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes.



Stay weather aware for future updates through Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/Bp2kY89xSD — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 31, 2024

Here's a detailed forecast for the rest of the week:

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south late. Chance of rain 50%.

Overnight, showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall in the evening. Unseasonably warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Monday: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Overnight, showers with thunderstorms likely. Unseasonably warm with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tuesday: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90%.

Overnight, mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70%.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70%.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70%.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Overnight, mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Source: National Weather Service at Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Severe storms on the way to Cincinnati this week. See the forecast