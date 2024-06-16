Cincinnati region under heat watch for 5 days as sweltering conditions, humidity set in

The heat is on in the Cincinnati region.

Sweltering conditions and poor air quality are expected throughout the area this week as heat and humidity set in. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s every day and could break daily record highs for the region.

The National Weather Service at Wilmington issued an excessive heat watch in effect Monday through Friday. Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio will be under the watch, as well as Dearborn, Franklin, Switzerland and Ohio counties in Indiana. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the weather service currently has placed Campbell, Kenton, Boone counties in Kentucky under a hazardous weather outlook, but not as part of the watch.

[3:55 PM] Warm and very humid conditions are expected on Monday, pushing the maximum heat index values close to 100 degrees during the afternoon into early evening. Also expect some isolated/scattered storms during the afternoon, with some gusty winds possible with this activity. pic.twitter.com/CRg2G31tiv — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 16, 2024

On Monday, expect heat indices up to 100 degrees and scattered storms into the afternoon.

This extended period of heat coming to the Ohio Valley is unusually long, meteorologists say. Highs in the mid to upper 90s will be compounded by low temperatures in the 70s, so there will be little relief, even at nighttime.

Temperatures are expected to peak Friday with a high near 100 degrees in the forecast. There may be thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

[5:10 PM] Temps Monday will be about the same, if not a degree or two cooler, than today. The difference? The humidity. We can actually see it crawling north on visible satellite imagery through the spatial extent of the cumulus field! Higher humidity = more cumulus/storms. pic.twitter.com/71lKsY2moX — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 16, 2024

The weather service advises the public to be on alert for heat-related illnesses. Officials advise to stay inside in the air conditioning if possible. If outdoors, drink plenty of water and take breaks while at work.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Overnight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Overnight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday (Juneteenth): Partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Overnight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. Overnight, cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees. Overnight, mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. Overnight, partly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: National Weather Service at Wilmington.

