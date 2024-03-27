The Major League Baseball season will be in full swing on Thursday and there will be some new treats for those heading to Cincinnati to see the Reds this season.

Executive Chef Gary Davis is putting his spin and flavors to the menu at Great American Ballpark for his sixth season in Cincinnati.

>> PHOTOS: Cincinnati Reds roll out new food items for 2024 season

“Every year you have to reinvent yourself or you have to come up with a better item,” Davis told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.

New food items for 2024 include:

Hempler’s Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Grilled jalapeno cheddar sausage, topped with ballpark kraut and mustard and served on a toasted pretzel bun

Big Red Dog: Grilled Big Red Smokey wrapped in bason, topped with pimento cheese, signature sauce and served on a toasted pretzel bun

Bratter Up: Grilled and skewered Glier’s bratwurst, topped with American cheese, bacon and signature sauce

Glier’s Goetta Sliders: Glier’s original goetta, topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and habanero hot pepper bacon jam. Served on potato slider rolls

Brisket & Cheese Hoagie: Montgomery Inn smoked brisket, topped with peppers, onions, banana peppers, queso cheese and barbeque sauce. Served on a potato sub roll

>> Untrained, neglected; Local dog training business charged with stealing $200K, mistreating animals

The 50 West Loaded Bases Nacho Burger is also new to Great American Ballpark. It comes with a side of melted cheese in a helmet for dipping.

The Skyline Nachos are back by popular demand this year and now, you can get them in a souvenir Reds helmet.

The Reds open their season on Thursday with a series against the Washington Nationals. News Center 7 will be down in Cincinnati for all the Opening Day festivities on Thursday and will bring you live coverage starting on News Center 7 Daybreak.