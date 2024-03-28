Cincinnati Reds Opening Day 2024 forecast: Mostly sunny skies, mild temps ahead ⚾☀️

Happy Opening Day, Greater Cincinnati!

The 2024 MLB season kicks off Thursday with a Reds home game at Great American Ball Park against the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m.

Are you heading Downtown for the game, parade and other festivities? Here's what you should know about Thursday's weather forecast.

What is the weather like for Opening Day 2024?

You're in luck, baseball fans, because the weather seems like it will cooperate for the parade, game, and outdoor festivities.

Although rain is in the forecast for the weekend through next week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts dry conditions and slightly below normal temperatures for Thursday. However, a few sprinkles will be possible at night as a warm front moves into the region.

Mostly clear skies are expected in the morning, but some cloudiness will occur in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 50s in the north to the mid-50s in the south.

Any precipitation should taper off by early Friday morning, as dry weather returns to the area. Lows Thursday night will be in the 35- to 40-degree range. On Friday, temperatures will climb into the 60s through the afternoon across much of the area.

[5:32 AM] Dry conditions are expected today, and temperatures will begin to warm up over the next few days. However, chances for rain and storms will increase over the weekend. By Monday and Tuesday, some flooding concerns could develop, and a few strong storms will be possible. pic.twitter.com/A0yBnrluMc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 28, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Thursday (Reds Opening Day): Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 40. Southwest wind around six mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 71. The southwest wind is 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday (Easter): There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Sunny skies, mild temps for Reds Opening Day 2024