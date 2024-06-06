Cincinnati police open investigation after video of Downtown arrest circulates online

The Cincinnati Police Department has opened an investigation after a video of officers arresting a man in Downtown went viral on social media.

On Monday, a Facebook user by the name of Eddie Guado posted a video of several Cincinnati police officers arresting an unidentified man at a bus stop in Government Square.

Cincinnati police said in a statement Wednesday they are aware of the video and are currently investigating the incident along with the Citizen Complaint Authority, which provides "a neutral, independent review."

The statement also said the arrest occurred Saturday in the vicinity of 500 Government Square at approximately 5 p.m. and involved multiple officers and three citizens.

The video begins in the middle of a dispute between an officer, the man and a woman. The officer attempts to shock the man with a Taser before he and other officers wrestle the man onto a bus stop bench. While the officers attempt to pin the man on the bench, one of the officers uses pepper spray.

The video then shows the officers back away from the man for a few moments, ordering him to put his hands behind his head several times before one of them shocks the man with a Taser. The man is then detained.

As of Wednesday evening, the video had more than 130,000 likes and more than 18,000 shares on Facebook.

The Cincinnati Police Department has opened an investigation after a video of officers arresting a man in Downtown on Saturday, June 1, 2024, went viral on social media.

"We, as an agency understand that a video such as this generates many comments, concerns, and opinions, and can diminish the public’s trust," Cincinnati police Lt. John Cunningham said in the statement. "We are committed to transparency and the safety of our officers and citizens will always remain a top priority. Situations such as this allow us all to have honest conversations to grow together, learn together, and maximize our full potential as a strong city."

The Enquirer has submitted a public records request for the incident report and body camera footage.

Cincinnati FOP Queen City Lodge, the police union, responded to the video in a post on its Facebook page, coming to the defense of the officers. It said a sergeant was working in the area of Government Square to "provide security for a bus stop that is well known for open air drug sales, violent behavior and many who carry firearms."

"These officers should be applauded for trying to make government square, an already violent place, a little bit safer," the union's post reads.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigate video of arrest emerges on social media