Cincinnati police ask public to help find possible suspects in Madisonville shooting

Cincinnati police are calling on the public to help find the suspect, or suspects, in a Saturday shooting in Madisonville that left five people wounded.

Four of the victims sustained injuries not considered life-threatening while the remaining one is in critical condition, according to a statement issued by the police department Sunday. It occurred during a community gathering at Bramble Park at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Now, police are asking anyone with information to assist in the investigation.

"How does a gathering in our local park, a place of peace and happiness, turn into a dark moment of pain and suffering?" the statement posted to Facebook reads. "Our investigators need your help and cooperation to quickly identify those responsible for this heinous act.

"We can’t allow our vibrant communities to be overtaken by cowardly individuals, those who see no wrongdoing in inflicting pain, sometimes death upon us."

There have been 112 reported shootings this year in Cincinnati as of June 1, public records show. One of those was in Madisonville, when police responded to a shooting on May 24.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided the photo for this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police to public: Help us find Bramble Park shooter