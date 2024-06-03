Cincinnati police arrest man in December fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine

A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine in December, according to Cincinnati police.

Eric Harris, 25, was arrested early Sunday on an open murder warrant in the death of 34-year-old Shawntase Beavers, police said in a news release.

On the evening Dec. 23, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Republic Street, where they found Beavers suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but Beavers ultimately died of his injuries.

Jail records show Harris is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting trial.

Officials said the investigation into Beavers' killing is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

