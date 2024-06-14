These Cincinnati neighborhoods suffer most when temperatures rise

Everyone in Cincinnati will struggle to avoid the heat in the days ahead, as temperatures soar into the mid-90s. But some will struggle much more than others.

An Enquirer analysis of U.S. Census data found extreme heat inflicts greater damage in some neighborhoods than others, significantly increasing the risk of health problems and even death because of poor living conditions, scarce tree cover, an abundance of heat-amplifying glass and concrete, and limited access to air conditioning and cool places.

Cincinnati neighborhoods most at risk

The neighborhoods most at risk also tend to be the poorest. Six of the city's seven most impoverished neighborhoods are home to residents with the greatest vulnerability to heat, The Enquirer found.

Winton Hills

The Villages at Roll Hill

South Cumminsville

Millvale

Lower Price Hill

Avondale

The combination of higher temperature and the inability to escape it can transform parts of those neighborhoods into "heat islands," where residents struggle not just to stay comfortable, but to safely go about their daily lives.

The Enquirer’s analysis is based on Community Resilience Estimates for Heat, which the census calculates by considering housing conditions, income and poverty, access to transportation, family size, age and other factors.

Nationwide, according to the census, roughly 1 in 4 Americans are at high risk for health problems or for disruptions in their lives because of extreme heat. But the risk tends to run higher in the heart of densely populated cities.

The Enquirer found a similar pattern in Cincinnati. Overall, about 25% of Cincinnatians are at high risk from extreme heat, but the percentage of vulnerable residents more than doubles in Winton Hills, Roll Hill, South Cumminsville and Millvale.

Other Cincinnati neighborhoods at risk

Conditions aren’t much better in these neighborhoods, where more than 40% of residents are considered at risk when temperatures soar:

Lower Price Hill

Avondale

North Fairmount

English Woods

Pendleton

Walnut Hills

The most vulnerable neighborhoods also are hotter. A heat mapping project in Cincinnati in 2020, produced with help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, found temperatures in urban neighborhoods ran as much as 5 to 10 degrees higher than in outlying neighborhoods, depending on the time of day.

The difference is akin to that of a closed closet and a large room with high ceilings: One traps more heat than the other.

Map: The risk in all neighborhoods

Click or tap the image to zoom in.

City of Cincinnati neighborhoods with highest risk to heat wave

