Cincinnati man arrested on narcotics warrant

May 2—CINCINNATI — A significant law enforcement presence in Cincinnati Thursday morning was related to the service of a tactical arrest warrant, police said.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 61-year-old Jeffery Wayne Shondel, of Cincinnati, Thursday morning as they served a warrant at 314 E. Pleasant St. in Cincinnati. Shondel is being charged with interference with official acts and charges related to possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, according to a law enforcement press release.

Court documents made public Thursday afternoon say police arrived to serve the warrant at 7:15 a.m. Police said they identified themselves and said they had a warrant, but Shondel refused to leave the residence. Records say police then breached the front door as Shondel retreated back into the residence. After a few minutes, Shondel was ultimately subdued in the living room after officers used a stun gun device.

During a search, police in court filings said they located 15 grams of marijuana, five grams of methamphetamine, 46 Gabapentin pills in an unlabeled pill bottle, three THC cartridges and various drug paraphernalia.

Police said Shondel's extensive criminal history and a threat assessment caused them to conduct a tactical warrant service, and included authorities using a "diversionary law enforcement device" to create a loud explosive noise and flash at the residence.

The warrant was served by the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Centerville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit and the Southeast Iowa Interagency Drug Task Force.

As of Thursday afternoon, Shondel remained in the Appanoose County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.