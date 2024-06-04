Cincinnati drops 50 spots on Best Places to Live list by US News & World Report

Cincinnati made U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live list, but fell significantly from last year's ranking.

The outlet released its 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list, which ranks 150 major cities based on quality of life, job markets and other criteria. Cincinnati made the list at No. 100 this year, trailing behind fellow Ohio cities Columbus and Toledo, which ranked No. 61 and No. 98, respectively. Cincinnati ranked above Dayton, which was No. 101, as well as Youngstown (No. 132) and Cleveland (No. 141).

U.S. News & World Report ranked Cincinnati No. 50 on last year's list.

The Queen City earned an overall score of 6 out of 10 this year. The outlet noted Cincinnati's top-notch public and private schools, Fortune 500 companies, affordability, culture and sports teams.

Cincinnati fared better in U.S. News & World Report's list of 150 Best Places to Retire, coming in at No. 32.

The reason Cincinnati slid down the ranks in this year's Best Places to Live list comes down to the data. U.S. News & World Report used city-based, rather than metro-based, data for this year's list, according to its methodology page. The outlet also adjusted its scoring weights for a city's value and job market. Each city's desirability and quality of life were determined by data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Labor.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati falls 50 spots on Best Places to Live list by US News