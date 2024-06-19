Cincinnati councilman proposes earnings tax increase as soon as November ballot

The city of Cincinnati is already doing 40% of what the Cincinnati Futures Commission recommended and the rest would take time, vetting and may not even be possible, City Manager Sheryl Long and City Solicitor Emily Smart Woerner told Cincinnati City Council members Tuesday.

In response, Councilman Jeff Cramerding, chair of council's Equitable Growth and Housing Committee, which heard the officials' presentation, hinted in the meeting and told The Enquirer afterward that he supported the recommendation of increasing the city's earnings tax. It could go to voters as soon as this November, he said.

The Cincinnati Futures Commission recommended raising the city's earnings tax by 0.15 percentage points, with the increase dedicated to spurring economic growth and boosting public safety. The earnings tax would go from 1.8% to 1.95%, which would still be lower than Columbus or Cleveland.

The commission report said spending increases should be done only with cost-saving measures and that the business community would not support an earnings tax increase without consideration of all the recommendations.

Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Cramerding is chair of council's Equitable Growth and Housing Committee, which heard a presentation Tuesday about the Cincinnati Futures Commission report.

Deadline for ballot measures is Aug. 7

The deadline to put an earnings tax increase on the ballot is Aug. 7. Cramerding said there would need to be a community conversation about the need and what the money would cover before the deadline, which would likely require special meetings.

Council is now on break for the summer and has just one meeting, in the first week of August, before the ballot deadline.

"I think the Cincinnati Futures Commission report is a foundation for this important conversation," Cramerding said. "I think many of the recommendations are political. This was a status report. Ultimately, many of the decisions will be made by council in conjunction with the mayor. It was critical to get the data from the Futures Commission."

A written assessment will come by the end of July, Long said.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has not spoken publicly about the report, which he sought after winning election in 2021.

Long and Woerner offered a verbal assessment of the commission report and its 25 recommendations, which was issued in April as a roadmap to the city's growth and a way to correct projected steep deficits.

City officials skeptical

The biggest of the ideas − and the ones most costly to citizens − inspired the most skepticism from Long and Woerner.

Sell one or all of the city's six golf courses? They're pretty much self-funded and sale proceeds, if any, would have to go back into the golf program.

Shared services between the parks and recreation departments? That's up to the boards of Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

Lease Lunken Airport to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport? It's complicated and involves federal regulations.

Regionalize the water system? That needs deep vetting and involves federal court oversight.

Raise the earnings tax? That's up to council members and needs voter approval.

Impose a trash fee? Same.

There was no vote on the presentation. It was more of a question-and-answer session for council members.

For the most part, council members said they won't be rushed. And they praised the city manager for already working on recommendations like modernizing the city fleet of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances; collecting more money from ticket taxes and parking; and embarking on an updated city plan.

Councilman Mark Jeffreys tried to pin down a timeline on action items without success.

Cincinnati City Council heard a report Tuesday about the feasibility of recommendations in the Cincinnati Futures Commission report.

There'd been no public discussion of the report until Tuesday. At the end of April, Pureval asked Long and her staff to "vet and review the recommendations."

The Future Commission report, prepared by a group of business, civic and nonprofit leaders led by Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller, offered a bleak picture of the city's financial future and laid out a plan for the city to grow its population and achieve fiscal stability. The commission report cost $2 million, $1 million of it from taxpayers.

Ultimately, the mayor, city manager or any council member can suggest implementing any or all of the recommendations.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati councilman proposes raising earnings tax