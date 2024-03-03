Cinémobile, a cinema on wheels bringing the big screen to rural France

For the past four decades, people in the centre of France have had a cinema unlike most: one on wheels. The Cinémobile – a lorry that transforms into a movie theatre – tours towns across the Loire Valley, delivering thousands of showings to rural communities each year.

Of the 41 years that Cinémobiles have been operating, Philippe Leroy has driven them for 33.

“Time goes quickly. I don’t feel like I’ve been doing this job for 30 years, but it’s more than a job – it’s a passion,” he says.

With one of the day’s four showings down and the second underway, driver-projectionist Leroy is taking a break outside the Jacques Tati, one of three Cinémobile trucks that crisscross the Centre-Val de Loire region, setting up in one of 46 different towns every day.

Back when he started in the early 1990s, he laughs, “I wouldn’t be out here talking to you”. In those days the projector ran on reels of 35-millimetre film – five or six of them for every full-length feature, handed down from permanent cinemas and sometimes held together by tape.

“We couldn’t leave the projector, because [the film] might break at any moment,” Leroy recalls. Now everything’s digital, he explains. “Today, with one of these little hard drives, it’s all good.”

The first Cinémobile set out in 1983. Launched by a local cultural association, the scheme was taken over by the regional council in 1989.

Technology isn’t the only thing that’s changed since then.

“We don’t have the same audiences anymore,” says Leroy. “We get a lot fewer people.”

Listen to this story on the Spotlight in France podcast:

Moving pictures



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Parlez-vous français? Online festival brings French cinema to the world

From James Bond to Marie Antoinette - films shot at the Vaux Le Vicomte palace

Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers