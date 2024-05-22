Cimino endorses Griffith during conference

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During a press conference on May 21, former police chief candidate Lt. Chris Cimino endorsed one of his prior running mates – Sgt. Travis Griffith.

In the May city elections, Lt. Mike Hernandez received 49.5% of the vote while Sgt. Griffith received 46.5%. Lt. Cimino had about 4% of the vote.

With the runoff in place for June 15, Lt. Cimino shared his endorsement for Sgt. Griffith and why he ran for the San Angelo Police Department chief of police position.

“I ran just to get information out and there is additional political protections for candidates for office under the attorney general’s office so if someone tries to retaliate for the things I had to say as a candidate, it would be a felony,” said lt. Cimino. “So that’s why one of the reasons I ran so I could get all the information that I wanted to get out and have that additional protection.”

Early voting for the runoff will begin on June 3 with election day taking place on June 15.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.