Cigars of Tally goes up in flames, March 31, 2024.

A fire gutted the Cigars of Tally Lounge and Bar in midtown Tallahassee Sunday night, and its owners are left picking up the pieces.

"Right now, we're just in the shock of it all," said Lila Jaber, one of the bar's owners.

The Tallahassee Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's office are still investigating so Jaber said there are a lot of unknowns.

But she told the Tallahassee Democrat it appears somebody threw something through the front door. Alarms started sounding around 9 p.m., and the Tallahassee Fire Department arrived five minutes later.

According to a TFD news release, firefighters found a blaze in the lobby of the one-story building on North Monroe Street.

"Crews were able to contain the fire primarily to the lobby area, preserving and saving the majority of the structure and preventing damage to the surrounding area," TFD said. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, according to TFD.

The Midtown lounge was frequented by a variety of cigar lovers over the years, including lobbyists and others.

Jaber is well known in Tallahassee state government circles: She is a former two-term member, including a stint as chair, of the Florida Public Service Commission, which regulates and sets rates for the state’s investor-owned utilities.

She also was regional managing shareholder and chair of the government affairs practice at the state's Gunster law firm. Jaber now has her own consulting firm.

Jaber said she and husband Saed, who operate the Midtown location and another one on Market Street, are going to rebuild: "This is our business," she said. "What else is there to do?"

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Cigars of Tally Midtown location damaged by fire