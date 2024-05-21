Cigar shop prompts concerns from neighboring business about smoke, smell in Palm Beach

A Worth Avenue cigar shop's ability to sell liquor, beer and wine could be on the line after a neighboring store stepped forward with complaints about smoke and smell seeping into their shop.

Attorneys for The RealReal sent a letter to town officials on May 1 ahead of the Town Council's May 15 Development Review Committee consideration of the declaration-of-use agreement for Churchill Cigar Co. at 329 Worth Ave.

The council last August approved the agreement for Churchill Cigar Co.'s request to add beer, liquor and wine to its offerings, with the condition that the store must keep its door closed unless being used for access, records show.

However, the letter from The RealReal's attorneys said the store has been "materially and adversely impacted by the operation of the Cigar Bar" because smoke from the cigar bar's constantly open door is funneled into The RealReal.

Churchill Cigar Co. opened in December 2022 on Worth Avenue, and last summer received approval from the Town Council to add beer, wine and liquor service.

The council voted unanimously to have Churchill Cigar Co. return at the June 12 meeting for another review of the agreement, with officials directing store owner Matthew Raptis to keep his 800-square-foot store's door consistently closed.

"It will be better, I promise," Raptis said, noting that in addition to two commercial-grade smoke-eaters installed last summer to help clean the air, the cigar bar is adding air purifiers and Aroma360-brand scent diffusers.

Raptis and his wife, Adrienne, in 2021 paid $4.5 million for five commercial condominiums in Via Roma. The Raptises also own Raptis Rare Books and Via Roma Cafe.

Part of the issue is that the smoke from the cigar shop is funneled down a short corridor into the back door of The RealReal, Ashley Wendell, the store's real estate director, told the council.

Even with their back door closed, smoke seeps through and causes the store to smell, she said.

Some of the merchandise in The RealReal has been affected despite employees' efforts, and the store's inventory includes high-end consignment goods, many of which are clothes that are susceptible to smoke absorption, Wendell said.

The RealReal's employees have suffered negative effects to their health, with some calling out sick because of headaches, she said.

Raptis called Wendell after The RealReal's attorneys sent the May 1 letter, she said, and while he promised to keep the door closed, it still remained open on several days.

The May 1 letter documented several dates in April when Churchill Cigar Co.'s door was propped open. The RealReal's attorneys also wrote that the store spent about $2,600 on fans, air purifiers and weather stripping.

"We really do hate to be here today," Wendell said. "We simply need more cooperation and possibly additional measures to reduce this nuisance."

The times when the cigar bar's door is propped open coincide with when the Via Roma Cafe is closed, The RealReal's employees told attorneys, leading them to believe that customers and employees of Via Roma Cafe also complained about the smell, the May 1 letter said.

Council President Bobbie Lindsay said she has gone by Churchill Cigar Co. and noted that the smell of cigar smoke in Via Roma was strong.

"You really need to make this go away, this problem, and I would ask you to really think about this and whether you're running that stuff as much as you should be," Lindsay said of the smoke-eaters.

