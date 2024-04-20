Cicadas return may take on new dimensions

Apr. 20—HIGH POINT — The annual arrival of cicadas in the High Point area later this spring and summer could add another layer to the loud whirring sounds that reverberate as the insects emerge to procreate.

In addition to the annual dog-day cicadas, the area will welcome a variety of periodical cicadas that emerge once every 13 years, though Guilford County won't experience an influx as great as other parts of the state or country.

The two varieties of cicadas are distinct, said Taylor Jones, an extension agent for the Guilford County office of N.C. Cooperative Extension.

The annual cicadas are green with clear wings, while the 13-year cicadas have black bodies, red eyes and orange veins on their wings.

"They are very interesting as far as their coloration — it looks almost alien," Jones said.

Jones told The High Point Enterprise that there's not a pinpoint date for the arrival of cicadas as it depends on the climate.

"As it warms up more consistently outside the cicadas will start emerging," he said.

The 13-year cicadas emerging this spring and summer are known as the "great Southern brood," Jones said. The periodical cicadas will reach from Maryland down through parts of the South and then to states to the west and northwest, but Guilford County isn't in the path for the greatest numbers of this year's 13-year cicadas. Counties to the east will see more.

"We will see more of the annual ones than the periodic cicadas," Jones said.

Both varieties of cicadas will breed and lay eggs. Jones said cicadas aren't a threat to people or pets because they don't bite or sting and don't carry toxins.

The distinctive whirring sounds, which at times are nearly deafening, relate to their mating.

Adult males make a shrill buzzing noise to attract females, according to the Extension Service. Female cicadas plant their eggs in hardwood trees, though the eggs aren't a severe threat to trees.

After six or seven weeks the eggs hatch, and tiny, ant-like cicada nymphs drop to the soil to burrow in and develop into adults.

While in the soil, the nymphs feed on the roots of many types of trees, according to the Extension Service. Depending on the variety of cicadas, adults emerge as late as 17 years after burrowing into the soil.

What about cicadas? For more information about cicadas or all things outdoors, call the Guilford County office of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 336-641-2400 or email Extension Agent Taylor Jones at tejones5@ncsu.edu {related_content_uuid}7fe6666c-744d-4395-a956-15458871176b{/related_content_uuid}

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul