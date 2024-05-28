When will the cicadas leave Iowa and Illinois?

When will the cicadas leave Iowa and Illinois?

Cicadas have taken over communities across the United States, and it has a lot of people wondering when they will leave.

Insect experts say it depends where you live. The cicadas will either die or return to the ground some time next month in most states. A second brood will emerge in the Midwest later in the summer. That group wakes up every 17 years, as opposed to every 13 years. Illinois and Iowa are expected to experience a long cicada summer.

