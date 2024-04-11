Cicadas, last seen in 2007, will emerge in Iowa this spring. What are these noisy bugs?

Iowa will soon grow noisy during the warmer weather thanks to a brood of cicadas that last emerged in 2007.

Iowans will welcome Brood XIII (13), which also will emerge in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. A brood refers to the periodical cicadas of the “same life cycle type that emerge in a given year,” according to the University of Connecticut.

At the same time these larger insects are making themselves known, another brood of periodical cicadas will emerge across the southeast and Midwest. This double occurrence is the first in 221 years — and will be the last in our lifetimes, according to ScienceAlert.com.

Brood XIX (19) will emerge in over a dozen states including neighboring states Missouri and Illinois. They are not expected in Iowa.

What are cicadas?

Cicadas are an insect often associated with the loud courting sound males make, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In fact, cicadas can be as loud as 90-100 decibels, equivalent to that of a lawn mower.

When are cicadas coming to Iowa? See this 2024 map of where cicadas will emerge in the U.S.

Brood XIII (13) will emerge in mid-May, mainly in northwest Iowa.

Will both broods of cicadas be in Iowa?

No, but there are two states that are expected to experience both Brood XIII (13) and Brood XIX (19). They are Illinois and Indiana, according to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Are cicadas harmful to me?

These insects are not poisonous or venomous, and though your dogs and cats may have an upset stomach from eating too many, them snacking on a few isn’t cause for concern, according to the EPA. And they won’t ruin your garden because they don’t eat leaves, flowers, fruits or produce. Pesticides are “generally ineffective in keeping cicadas away,” according to the EPA, and may end up harming other animals.

Cicadas vs. locusts: Are they the same?

Cicadas and locusts are different species of insects, and the latter are related to grasshoppers, according to National Geographic. Cicadas belong to a different order that includes aphids and leafhoppers, according to the National Wildlife Federation. And unlike cicadas, locusts consume crops and cause “serious” agricultural damage, according to National Geographic.

Emily DeLetter contributed to this article.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When will cicadas be in Iowa? Rare double emergence elsewhere in 2024