Cicadas have re-emerged in Wisconsin for the first time in 17 years. Why that isn't all bad news.

Brood XIII 17-year cicadas have begun emerging in Wisconsin this week for the first time since 2007.

Some areas of the state, including Lake Geneva and the Driftless Area, could soon be overrun by hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of the insects. Known for their noisy chirping and buzzing, as well as the crunchy carcasses they leave behind, cicadas can be quite a nuisance to humans.

However, for many creatures, the incoming multitude of cicadas is a very welcome and nutritious food source. Numerous birds, mammals and reptiles are more than happy to enjoy readily available cicadas as a part of their diets.

Brood XIII cicadas spend the majority of their lives underground as juveniles, feeding on tree roots and hiding from predators. Once every 17 years, the species emerges as adults to breed. However, the species' adult life only lasts about four to six weeks. This means their stint as an annoyance to humans and ample food source for wildlife will be over by the beginning of July, said PJ Liesch, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Insect Diagnostics Lab.

"When folks look at the cicadas and wonder, 'Are they good or bad?,' in my mind, the good far outweighs any bad because these insects are really going to serve as a huge benefit for our local wildlife population," he said.

Brood XIII periodical cicadas were last seen in Wisconsin in 2007. They are emerging in southern parts of the state in late May 2024 and should be gone by early July.

What Wisconsin animals eat cicadas?

In Wisconsin, a wide range of birds, fish, turtles, snakes and mammals eat cicadas. Cicada predators include foxes, skunks, squirrels, raccoons and possums. Really, any creature that incorporates insects into their diet regularly or even semi-regularly will be in for a huge feast early this summer, Liesch said.

Liesch said it's hard to tell exactly what the impact of the widely available cicada food source will be on wildlife populations.

"It might just be a short-term bump or assist to them and could vary species to species," he said. "But, for at least the next month or so, many of these wildlife animals are not going to have to look very hard to find resources."

Cicadas provide a good source of protein to their predators, as well as various vitamins and minerals. The insects' exoskeletons are made from a substance called chitin, which is fiber-like and has some prebiotic properties; this can improve animals' digestive health, Liesch explained.

This map, created by director of UW-Madison's Insect Diagnostics Lab PJ Liesch, shows where 17-year Brood XIII cicadas have emerged in Wisconsin in the past.

Will I see more wildlife in my yard due to the cicadas?

Liesch said he wouldn't be surprised at all if people living in the various cicada hotspots throughout southern Wisconsin see increased wildlife activity in their yards and communities due to cicada hunting.

Wildlife isn't expected to be much of a nuisance though, he said. After the cicadas go away in early July, animals will return to their normal diets and behavior.

Gene Kritsky, a professor at the College of Mount St. Joseph, took this photo of the bright eyes of an adult periodical 17-year cicada in 2004.

Are cicadas safe for dogs and cats to eat?

Cicadas are non-toxic, and they do not bite or sting. Experts say not to worry if your pet eats one or two of the insects, but eating large quantities probably isn't the healthiest thing.

Eating a large number of cicadas can cause gastrointestinal issues for dogs and cats, veterinarian Diana Watkins, who owns 143 Veterinary Services in Massachusetts, told USA TODAY. This is because the insects' exoskeletons are difficult to break down. They won’t likely cause an obstruction, but the insects may pass through undigested.

Additionally, dogs can get pancreatitis when they eat anything that their body is not used to eating, Watkins said.

According to the American Kennel Club, side effects of eating cicadas for dogs can include severe upset stomach and abdominal pain, vomiting, choking on the stiff wings or hard exoskeleton, and allergic reactions in some cases. Some dogs may require IV fluids, pain medications, gastroprotectants or anti-nausea drugs, AKC says.

