Will cicadas emerge in East Tennessee? What to know about Brood XIX

Much of the Southeast and Midwest will be abuzz this spring, as trillions of cicadas will emerge from the ground in multiple states, part of a rare, double-brood event that hasn't happened in over 200 years.

Two broods, or groups, of cicadas will emerge in over a dozen states: The 13-year Brood XIX and the 17-year Brood XIII. According to the website Cicada Mania, Brood XIX will be found in 14 states across the Southeast and Midwest, and Brood XIII will be in the Midwest. The two broods will likely overlap in Iowa and Illinois; they last emerged together in 1803, and the next double-emergence is predicted in 2245.

Brood XIX cicadas will soon be "screaming" their love across Tennessee, emerging around mid-May and sticking around for a month as the insects try to find mates before hibernating once again.

How likely are you to experience Brood XIX in East Tennessee?

Brood XIX is arguably the largest (by geographic extent) of all periodical cicada broods. Fourteen states are expected to see Brood XIX emerge: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

According to Cicadamania.com, the following Tennessee counties are expected to see cicadas this year: Blount, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Grundy, Hamilton, Jackson, Loudon, Macon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Putnam, Rutherford, Sequatchie, Smith, Stewart and Summer.

A University of Connecticut map of Brood XIX shows the cicadas' emergence in 2011 from just southeast of Lenoir City south to Wellsville and then west to Chota. The next closest emergence was north of Cleveland.

Annual and periodical cicadas? What's the difference?

You'll hear annual cicadas on most summer nights in the South. The insects have green bodies and black eyes and are most active during the evening and nighttime hours.

Periodical cicadas, which are the ones emerging in just a few short months, have life cycles of either 13 or 17 years and come out in large groups called broods. Periodical cicadas have red eyes.

When are cicadas expected to emerge?

Cicadas are expected to start emerging around the state starting in mid-May and will be around until mid-June. The timing of the emergence of Brood XIX all depends on the weather, however.

The cicadas typically begin to emerge when the soil eight inches beneath the ground reaches 64 degrees. A nice, warm rain often will trigger an emergence.

What is the life cycle of a cicada?

Cicadas have the longest life cycle of any insect, waiting 13 or 17 years to emerge, but once they're above ground, things move pretty fast. Female cicadas lay eggs in trees, which drop to the ground and burrow, waiting for years to emerge, depending on their brood.

Once they emerge, adults cicadas will mate, lay millions of eggs and die, all in about five weeks.

Why do they stay underground for 13 years? Research suggests cicadas evolved a long lifecycle that allows them to avoid predators that would sync up with their emergence −and that their huge numbers allow them to overwhelm predators, so enough of them will live on to breed.

Are cicadas harmful to humans or pets?

Cicadas are not harmful to humans, pets, household gardens or crops, the EPA says, and despite their overwhelming numbers, can actually provide a few environmental benefits.

They provide a valuable food source for birds or other predators, as well as humans − as Knox News found out with Brood X. Cicadas also can aerate lawns, improve water filtration and add nutrients into the soil as they decompose.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where will 2024 cicadas emerge in East Tennessee? See Brood XIX map