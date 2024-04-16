When do cicadas emerge? Are there cicadas in Florida?

After a long hiatus, a trillions of cicadas will emerge this summer. But will they be flocking to the Sunshine State for vacation?

Two broods, or groups, or cicadas will emerge in over a dozen states: The 13-year brood Brood XIX and the 17-year Brood XIII.

Here's what we know about the periodical cicadas and if they'll be spotted in Florida anytime soon.

What is a cicada?

Yeah, I'm a bug geek and was beside myself when these beauties emerged in August: Southern dog-day cicada, Neotibicen davisi.

Cicadas are members of the superfamily "Cicadoidea" and are physically distinguished by their stout bodies, broad heads, clear-membraned wings, and large compound eyes, as per National Geographic. You might recognize them by their loud buzzing sounds.

The din from millions of male cicadas can hit 100 decibels, which is almost like standing three feet from a chainsaw.

Two types of cicadas are common in the eastern U.S.: Annual and periodical cicadas. Annual cicadas emerge every year, while periodical cicadas emerge every 13 or 17 years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What cicadas are expected to emerge in 2024?

Brood XIX is set to emerge in the spring of 2024 across the Southeast and Midwest. Brood XIII will emerge in five Midwestern states around the same time, according to Cicada Mania.

The two broods last emerged in 1803, and the next double-emergence is predicted in 2245.

Will Florida see the cicadas in 2024?

No. Florida doesn't have to worry about the massive numbers of cicadas that will emerge this year across several states in the South and Midwest.

Where and when will cicadas emerge? See cicadas map 2024

According to USA Today, the two broods will emerge within 14 combined states across Southeastern and Midwestern states:

Alabama.

northwest Arkansas.

northwest Georgia.

southeast Iowa.

southern Illinois.

southwest Indiana.

western Kentucky.

northern Louisiana.

Maryland, in St. Mary's County.

Mississippi.

Missouri.

central North Carolina.

eastern Oklahoma.

western South Carolina.

Tennessee.

eastern Virginia.

They will emerge once the soil 8 inches underground reaches 64 degrees, beginning in mid-May and lasting through late June.

Does Florida have cicadas at all?

Yes, there are 19 types of cicadas in Florida, which are grouped by size, according to the University of Florida.

Unlike the types expected to emerge in huge numbers elsewhere this year, Florida's cicadas do not come out in massive periodic cycles. Instead, adult cicadas in Florida emerge every year.

Just like their northern cousins, Florida cicadas spend most of their lives underground. How long is unknown, except "that the minimum seems to be four years under natural conditions," UF researchers said. Just think about that as you tromp across the yard or go on a hike.

Are cicadas harmful to humans or pets?

Cicadas are not harmful to humans, pets, household gardens or crops, the EPA said, and despite their overwhelming numbers, can actually provide a few environmental benefits.

They provide a valuable food source for birds or other predators, can aerate lawns, improve water filtration and add nutrients into the soil as they decompose.

Contributing reporting: Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cicada map 2024: See where noisy insects will emerge this summer