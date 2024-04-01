Cicadas are coming to the Upstate. Here's what to know about Brood XIII and XIX

This spring, creatures with fiery eyes will rise up from the ground by the thousands, their screams as piercing as a revved-up chainsaw.

Two broods will awaken at the same time during the season, marking a rare event. Brood XIX cicadas, also known as the Great Southern Brood, will be seen in backyards and forests after spending 13 years sipping plant sap underground. Brood XIII will also emerge after spending 17 years down under, although these cicadas will only be seen in parts of the Midwest.

The last time the two broods emerged at the same time was back in 1803.

As an Upstate resident, the idea of encountering Brood XIX on a sunny afternoon may sound intimidating, but have no fear ― despite their freaky appearance, cicadas are friendly creatures and live only to die after mating.

Clemson University's Eric Benson, an extension entomologist, explained the upcoming cicada emergence.

"When they emerge, I think it's a cool phenomenon of nature," he said. "Some people understandably don't think a million bugs in their backyard are cool. I get it."

What are cicadas, and what do they look like?

According to Clemson University, cicadas are thick-bodied, plant-feeding insects that can be found clinging to trees and vegetation. They measure 1-2 inches long and have compound eyes in shades of black and red, although some may emerge with blue or white eyes. Having two eyes is better than one, but cicadas are lucky enough to have three called the ocelli, which are located in the middle of their head. The wings of the insects are thick with prominent veins, and their antennae are small.

Cicadas are known for their loud, shrill noise and exoskeletons (discarded shells). Along with hemipterans like leafhoppers and spittlebugs, cicadas belong to the suborder Auchenorrhyncha. Their presence can be found worldwide. In the U.S., they live in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

A fully developed cicada rests on a small tree limb in the Hillsboro Village area of Nashville May 11, 1998, after spending 13 years in the ground. "Now, the sex begins," say Dr. Gene Kritsky, cicada expert and professor and chair of biology at the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. "Hundreds of thousands of males will gather in the treetops and start chorusing."

Annual cicadas and periodical cicadas are oftentimes confused with one another. In South Carolina, annual cicadas, which are black and green, can be heard every year during the summer. Periodical cicadas are smaller at 1.5 inches. They are black with red eyes and orange veins within their wings, only emerging every 13-17 years. Broods XIX and XIII are both periodical cicadas.

"People hear the annual cicadas every year," Benson said. "In the summertime when it's hot, dog day cicadas can be heard. In the late afternoon or evening, you'll hear that whining in the trees. Those are the cicadas, the males calling to the females. But you know, that may be tens of hundreds (of cicadas), not tens of thousands or millions. It's just the sheer number that makes them so loud."

When will Brood XIX emerge?

Brood XIX is expected to emerge in mid-April to mid-May. The Upstate will be the only part of South Carolina to experience the phenomenon this year.

"Where we see these cicada populations are usually in natural areas, protected areas, parks. Those are the most likely places where people are going to see them." Benson said. "In South Carolina, the data shows that (we will see the cicadas) pretty much from Columbia up through the Upstate and into the mountains."

Due to the cicada's brief life span, their time above ground will not last long. In the meantime, the cicadas will "party," or mate.

After emerging, male cicadas will sing mating songs to female cicadas, who will flick their wings in response, according to the Smithsonian. The two will then mate, and the female cicada will lay her eggs in a groove she will etch into the bark of a tree limb. Upon mating, the male and female cicadas will both die off.

Cicada nymphs (baby cicadas) will hatch from the eggs, feed on sap, and drop from the tree and to the ground, where they will begin to dig below. As the nymphs tunnel underground, they will spend 2-17 years feeding on plant roots depending on the species. Using clocks and internal thermom eters, the nymphs will emerge from underground, and on the nearest vertical surface, molt into their winged adult form. The cycle will then repeat itself.

"They (the cicadas) can count, which is pretty cool. They know the seasons winter, spring, summer, fall," Benson said. "They know, through 13 cycles, 13 years ― the seasons. And on the 13th year, they've grown from probably less than a quarter of an inch to an inch and a half, even up to two inches in length."

Dead cicadas in your yard? Use them for fertilizer

If you see a cicada in your backyard, don't panic. Cicadas do not bite and will not wreak havoc on gardens. Benson advises against spraying bug repellent or chemical spray to rid of the creatures. These methods will not work. Instead, he suggests "riding out the storm" by covering deck and pool areas to ensure the cicadas do not poop on them while flying around.

And if you see any dead cicadas lying around in the grass, there is something you can do with those, too.

"If you have a bunch of dead cicadas and you do gardening or you want to fertilize some of your garden or your shrubs or something, you can actually bury them into the ground and use them as fertilizer, which nature has been doing before the recording of time." said Benson.

Do you want to report any Brood XIX cicadas you spot during the emergence this spring? Visit this link to report your findings.

