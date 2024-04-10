The cicadas are coming — get to know Earth's strange timekeepers

An adult periodical cicada clings to a plant on May 24, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

A natural spectacle unseen for 13 years is about to unfold — and it won’t be peaceful!

Cicada Brood XIX, the largest and most widespread group of periodical cicadas in North America, is preparing to come to your backyard to seemingly scream at you. This event is expected in Missouri in the middle of spring and it will be impossible for you to miss it.

Cicadas: Earth's timekeepers

Cicadas are remarkable insects, known for their distinctive sounds that mark the arrival of summer. With over 3,000 species worldwide, these creatures come in two main varieties: annual cicadas, which appear every year, and periodical cicadas, which seem to take over your town every 13 or 17 years.

Missouri is about to welcome periodical cicadas, specifically Brood XIX, also known as the Great Southern Brood. This will be in addition to the annual cicadas we get every year.

The lifecycle of a cicada

The lifecycle of a cicada is fascinating.

After mating, female cicadas lay their eggs in the twigs of trees. Once hatched, the nymphs fall to the ground and burrow into the soil, where they will spend the majority of their lives feeding on the sap from tree roots. This underground phase lasts for 13 or 17 years, depending on the brood.

As the emergence nears, the nymphs tunnel upwards, finally breaking free from the soil to molt for the last time, emerging as adults to begin the cycle all over again.

Brood XIX: A closer look

Brood XIX, due to visit your backyard soon, is known for its large size and the 13-year cycle that distinguishes it from its 17-year cousins. This brood is primarily found in the southeastern United States, but extends as far west as Oklahoma and north into parts of Illinois and Indiana, making its presence in Missouri a significant ecological event.

The emergence of cicada broods like XIX plays a crucial role in their ecosystems. These insects serve as a significant food source for a variety of predators, including birds, mammals, and other insects. The mass emergence ensures the survival of the species, as predators can only consume so many, allowing a large number of cicadas to mate and continue their cycle.

Additionally, the nymphs' burrowing aerates the soil, and the decaying bodies of adult cicadas provide essential nutrients, making these insects vital contributors to the health of forest ecosystems.

Adaptations and survival

Cicadas have developed fascinating adaptations to survive. Their long developmental cycles, synchronized emergence, and huge numbers overwhelm predators. They can’t possibly eat all of them and this ensures that enough individuals survive to reproduce.

The cicadas' loud calls, which can reach up to 100 decibels, are used to attract mates and repel predators. This sound is produced by the males through a structure called a tymbal, located on their abdomen.

Male cicadas will soon sing their loud buzzing songs as they emerge in May.

Records of periodical cicadas date back to the early settlers, who were often alarmed by their sudden appearances. Many thought it was some kind of apocalypse.

As Missouri prepares for the emergence of Brood XIX, residents and visitors are offered a unique opportunity to engage with the natural world. This event is not only a chance to witness an incredible natural phenomenon, but also a reminder of the important connections within ecosystems and the unique ways different species have adapted to living. They also give lifelong memories as the giant insects crash into your face as you try to ride a bike or walk the neighborhood.

So as the ground begins to buzz and the air fills with the sound of cicadas, take a moment to appreciate these ancient insects. And don’t forget, they are not screaming at you. They are just looking for some love.

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

TIME FOR A POP QUIZ

What are the two main varieties of cicadas mentioned in the article?

What distinguishes Brood XIX from other cicada broods?

How do cicadas contribute to their ecosystems?

What are some adaptations that help cicadas survive?

Why were people long ago often scared when this brood of cicada emerged?

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The cicadas are coming — get to know Earth's strange timekeepers