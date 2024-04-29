Cicadas 2024: Here's everything you need to know about this historic event

The much anticipated cicada hatch of 2024 is almost here. In fact, in parts of Mississippi it's already begun, albeit in small numbers.

"I've already had some early reports of them," said Blake Layton, Mississippi State University Extension entomology specialist. "A few people spotted just one. It's beginning to begin is the way I'd put that."

Two groups of cicadas, or broods, are emerging simultaneously this year: Brood XIX and Brood XIII. Brood XIX emerges from the ground every 13 years and Brood XIII every 17 years. This co-emergence only happens every 221 years. Brood XIX is the one parts of Mississippi will experience and the numbers are expected to be staggering.

Estimates of the insects have been measured in billions and trillions. Layton said in areas with favorable habitat, an acre of land can hold in excess of a million.

So this is expected to be quite an event and here are some things you may want to know about them.

The historic 2024 cicada emergence has started in Mississippi and here's everything you need to know about them.

When will cicadas emerge?

As Layton said, the beginning of the beginning has already begun in Mississippi, and he said it should be in full swing by mid-May. By early June the sounds should begin to subside as the adults have mated and begin to die.

However, that won't be the end of them. Annual cicadas will then hatch and sing their songs. These are cicadas that have shorter life cycles with smaller numbers emerging each year.

More: Mississippi man finds bone from ice age apex predator, saber-toothed tiger

What time of day are cicadas most active?

According to Layton there are four different species in Brood XIX and you'll hear them all day.

"Some species sing at different times than others," Layton said. "There will be subtle differences in time of day. It will start shortly after sunrise and they'll sing throughout the day."

Are cicadas destructive?

Yes, cicadas are somewhat destructive to trees, but native trees are adapted to withstand it.

"They do cause a little damage to trees in a unique way by their egg-laying," Layton said. "They insert their eggs under the bark of pencil-size twigs."

This can kill or break the ends of small branches, but Layton said there's no long-term damage. The exception being small trees, especially newly-planted ornamentals. Layton said the most practical way to protect those is by covering them with a fine mesh netting to create a physical barrier between them and the insects.

More: Get outside and go hiking at these great Mississippi destinations this spring

What do cicadas look like?

According to the National Wildlife Federation, periodical cicadas are black on top and orange underneath. Their eyes are bright red and wings are clear with black membranes.

They are a little over an inch in length and have a 3-inch wingspan.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, annual cicadas have black, green or olive-patterned bodies with brown or black eyes.

Why are cicadas so loud?

One reason cicadas are so loud is the sheer numbers of them. Then there are the organs that allow males to make their sounds.

Male cicadas have two tymbals which are hollow chambers with a membrane stretched over them. Layton said air is resonated in the chamber and creates that creates the loud sound. Layton said it's the loudest insect we'll hear in Mississippi.

How loud are cicadas?

In a word, quite.

According to the CDC, noise levels measured 3 feet from a heavily infested tree may reach 100 decibels, but falls to lower levels when heard at longer distances such as 82 decibels at 24 feet.

Are cicadas and locusts the same thing?

According to the University of Florida, they are not the same thing. Locusts are related to grass hoppers and are no longer found in North America.

Cicadas are also not as destructive as locusts.

Can people eat cicadas?

Cicadas are eaten by a variety of wildlife including copperhead snakes. They can also be consumed by humans.

According to Ohio State University, cicadas that have just shed their shells can be pan-fried in butter along with some bacon or bacon fat for extra flavor and served over pasta or rice. They have a mild nutty flavor and can also be battered and deep-fried like shrimp.

However, according to the University, the FDA has warned that people who are allergic to seafood should avoid them.

Mississippi counties where cicada Brood XIX will emerge

According to MSU, these are the counties where Brood XIX is expected to emerge based on 2011 observations.

Chickasaw County

Choctaw County

Clay County

Itawamba County

Jasper County

Kemper County

Leake County

Lee County

Lowndes County

Monroe County

Newton County

Neshoba County

Noxubee County

Oktibeha County

Pontotoc County

Scott County

Winston County

When will the next big cicada hatches happen in Mississippi?

The 2024 cicada hatch may be historic, but for Mississippi, there's a bigger one on the horizon.

According to MSU, there will be a periodical hatch in seven extreme southwest counties in 2027. That's Brood XXII.

However, in 2028 a large portion of Mississippi, including Jackson and Central Mississippi, will experience a major hatch. Brood XXIII is expected to hatch in 2028 in 40 counties from Southwest Mississippi all the way to the northernmost counties of the state.

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Cicada hatch 2024 Mississippi: Here's everything you need to know