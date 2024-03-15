Cibola High School student accused of bringing gun on school bus to stay in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Cibola High School student accused of bringing a gun on a school bus will remain in custody. The Bernalillo County District Attorney says the student was carrying a handgun in his pocket. Police were alerted and arrested the student as he got off the bus.

The DA says he will appear in court on April 8. The student faces a one-year expulsion and criminal charges.

