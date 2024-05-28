Churchville man headed to prison for several years after being caught with child porn

STAUNTON — A Churchville man was sentenced to prison Friday in Augusta County Circuit Court after being arrested in March for having child porn.

In court Friday, Jerry R. Lantz, 65, pleaded guilty to six counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child porn.

Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador said an investigation of Lantz began last year after suspicious internet activity was uncovered by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). Meador said Lantz, in an online conversation, was bragging about sexually exploiting a young child, and in January his IP address was flagged by ICAC for sharing child porn, the prosecutor said.

After tracing the IP address to Lantz's home on Dry Branch Road in Churchville, a search warrant for his residence and vehicles was obtained. Meador said when members of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office showed up to his property, Lantz was simultaneously returning home in his vehicle. When questioned if he had a cell phone on him, Lantz claimed he left it at work. But Meador said deputies saw him toss the phone into his car, and the device was confiscated through the search warrant. Lantz's home was also searched.

When questioned about the sexually explicit online conversation, Lantz told authorities he was simply trying to get a reaction from the other person and said it wasn't true that he'd sexually exploited a young child. However, Meador said he admitted to sending photos to other people.

After authorities downloaded the contents of his phone, numerous images of child porn were found. "They were primarily prepubescent girls that were nude" in sexual poses, with one photo showing a young girl engaged in a sex act, Meador said. Four of the child porn images were texted out of state, and Meador said authorities are still trying to determine who received them.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested Lantz on March 27 after he was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury. He has been held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona since his arrest.

In court Friday, Lantz was sentenced to 17 years in prison with 10 years suspended, giving him seven years to serve. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Lantz, who was represented by Megan Yelen of Big Valley Law, remains in jail awaiting his transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

More: Senior Cool Care Program now accepting applications

More: Landfill fee increases, and joint social services: THE AGENDA

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Churchville man gets prison term for child porn