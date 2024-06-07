Churches and businesses burglarized

Jun. 6—From mid-May through Memorial Day weekend, seven churches and businesses in rural Mercer County have been the scenes of burglaries, or attempted burglaries.

"These appear to be related," Trooper Bertha Cazy of the Butler barracks said Thursday. "I am aware there are seven related to churches and Amish stores."

The burglaries remain under investigation. Cazy said she didn't have immediate access to all reports involving the seven locations or their timetable, but two reports have been made public.

One incident occurred at Clarks Mills Community Church in Clarks Mills. The suspect reportedly entered the church between late night May 17 and 10 a.m. May 18 and removed a money box and three white envelopes full of cash totaling about $400.

Police reported another burglary May 21 at Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church in Sandy Lake Township. The report included items might have been stolen.

An attempted overnight break-in took place on May 17 at the Amish-owned Byler's Discount Groceries in Jackson Township, Cazy said. Billy Byler, owner of the small grocery store, said the shop's door displayed signs of a break-in attempt.

"Whoever it was ripped off the door handle," Byler, said. "But they weren't able to get inside."

George McIntire, chair of Jackson Township supervisors, said he was unaware of the burglaries until notified by The Herald.

"This is a pretty peaceful area," McIntire said of the township. "Usually all we get is kids stealing street signs."

Ben's Engine Repair, Fairview Township, was robbed of $300 in cash between May 18 and May 20, police said.

Sometime between May 15 and May 17, the home of an elderly man in Perry Township was also burglarized; a used automobile battery valued at $50 was missing, police said.

Two other locations, including a West Salem Township business that police did not identify, were also burglarized during the wave of break-ins. Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact police.