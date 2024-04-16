Church worker Delia Lugo, motorcyclist William Rannel die in Fairfield crashes

FAIRFIELD — A longtime church worker who died in a traffic accident here is being remembered as "constantly giving of herself."

Delia Lugo, a retired secretary/bookkeeper for two Catholic parishes in Camden, was fatally injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Fairfield.

“She did everything possible to make sure people knew they were cared for and loved,” said Mariannie Zayas, who worked with Lugo at the parish of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“She was an amazing, amazing woman.”

Lugo, 69, of Mullica Hill was one of two people to die in a crash in Fairfield in recent days.

A Fairfield man, 60-year-old William Rannels, was killed when his motorcycle left Back Neck Road around 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

The motorcycle hit a utility pole and a tree off the eastbound lane, according to New Jersey State Police.

Lugo was a rear-seat passenger in a Jeep Wrangler that collided with two vehicles at State Highway 49 and County Road 675, police said.

Two other people had moderate injuries after the accident, which occurred around 4:25 p.m. on April 10.

Lugo was the mother of three, the grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three, according to an obituary.

She was “extremely proud of her Camden roots and Puerto Rican heritage," it says.

Lugo spent 37 years in parish work, going from Holy Name Church in North Camden to the downtown cathedral parish.

Even after retiring in 2019, she remained active in church ministries, said Zayas, her successor at the cathedral parish.

“She exemplified what it means to be a Christian and to recognize the dignity of each person," she observed.

"For us, it's going to be a loss but also we know it was a life well lived."

