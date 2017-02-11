Church shootings leave holes in the fabric of Charleston

Goose Creek High school seniors Alexis Simmons, left, and Kamryn Simmons, right, stand by the field where Emanuel AME church shooting victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton coached track in Goose Creek, S.C., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- The bullet holes in the fellowship hall at Emanuel AME church have been patched, but the holes in the fabric of life in Charleston remain.

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton is absent from Goose Creek High School, her exhortations still ringing in the ears of girls who ran track for her. At the library, there's no one to give just the right guidance, to find the right book, as Cynthia Hurd did. The strong voice of Emanuel's pastor-legislator, Clementa Pinckney, does not resound, here or at the capitol in Columbia.

Dylann Roof, killer of these worshippers and six others at one of the South's first African-American churches, is headed to death row after an agonizing and therapeutic trial. But if justice has been served, the community has not moved on; the shots that rang out on June 17, 2015, still resonate.

They are amplified by the unfinished case of a white North Charleston police officer charged with murder in the death of a black driver. Efforts go on to build a museum to tell the stories of more than three centuries of African-American struggles, and to place this community's recent suffering in context.

And at Emanuel, churchgoers still assemble for Bible study on most Wednesdays, vowing that love and faith will prevail.

___

The girls who ran track for Singleton called her Mom.

Sometimes, she wore sweatpants under her skirt to make it easier to get from her job as a speech therapist at the school to the track. She sat her chair in the middle of the track so she could keep an eye on everything. And she worried as much about grades and character as she did sprint times and long jump distances.

"She would take you in like you were her daughter, then she would teach you how to be a lady," said senior Alexis Simmons.

Singleton's death stung the close-knit team. "There were so many days at the end of practice I'm wiping away tears and holding girls on my shoulder because they think they have to do this for her and they forget they have to find themselves too," said Doris Simmons, who was hired as an assistant coach after Singleton's death (she is not related to Alexis Simmons).

The team had its best season ever just before Singleton was killed. They had even more athletes make the state meet the year after her death. And Goose Creek High has managed to make one of Singleton's dreams come true — the school will host a track tournament next month in Singleton's honor.

"She loved on them, and it is good to see it pour back out," Doris Simmons said. "We all know this could have went the opposite way. You would have a couple of girls rebelling because of the pain, and you just see these girls just wrap their arms around them."

___

After 27 years working with the library system in her home county, leaders promoted self-professed book nerd Cynthia Hurd to one of their most important branches, the cozy building now named the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrew's Regional Library.

Graham's brother Malcolm said she may have become a librarian for her love of books, but over time, her love for people blossomed too.

So many people sought Cynthia Hurd out by name at the library. She would help with a resume, give advice on where in the community to turn for help, or just listen, said Charles Greene, who had been coming to the library much of his life.

"She was a servant, a true servant, to everyone and to the Lord," Greene said. "When you lose someone like that — it's never going to be replaced."

Hurd's family is sustaining her life's work. At Roof's death penalty trial, brother Melvin Hurd rattled off a dozen things named in his sister's honor — along with the library named for her, there are Cynthia Graham Hurd scholarships at two universities.

"And that's just what I could remember off the top of my head," he said.

___

"Think about Dylann Roof," said Michael Moore. "I don't believe he could have done what he did if he knew about the humanity of the people in that room."

Moore — the great-great grandson of Robert Smalls, a man who freed himself, a ship's crew and their families from slavery by commandeering a ship from Confederates in 1862, and later served in Congress — believes that education can help fill the emptiness in the souls of people like Roof. He is president of the $75 million African-American history museum proposed for the site of the old wharf where nearly half of the slaves that entered the U.S. first stepped on American soil.