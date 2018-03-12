The Church of Scientology Is Launching its Own Television Network

The Church of Scientology will debut its own television network Monday night.

The church made the announcement on its official Twitter account Sunday, saying that the Scientology Network will launch on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. An app and a website also appeared Sunday, with a countdown clock appearing on its homepage.

“It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story,” one tweet read.

The programming will be available on DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iTunes, Google Play and the website Scientology.tv.

DirecTV representative Steven Schwadron confirmed the DirecTV launch with USA Today.

According to the iTunes app store, the Scientology Network app will allow users to watch full episodes of the original TV series Meet A Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, and L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice as well as other films.

Recently, Scientology has been the subject of several documentaries investigating allegations of abuse in the church, including the 2015 film Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief by Alex Gibney, and A&E’s 2016 Scientology and the Aftermath, a docuseries through the lens of American actress and former member, Leah Remini.