Church leaders accused of stealing money, religious items from Duquesne church

Former Duquesne Hungarian Reform Church Chief Elder, Earl Jones, Jr., and former Secretary, Judy Lewis, are accused of stealing money and religious items from the church totaling $10,000.

“It’s disrespectful. It’s like hard to trust anybody,” said Resheda Clark, who lives nearby.

Clark says the church has always been a good neighbor and she was surprised by the allegations.

“All they do is plant pretty flowers every year. They have their little maintenance coming through doing their yard. They’re just peaceful people. I like them too,” Clark said.

Duquesne Police say Jones and Lewis entered the church on July 2, 2023, and took bank statements, financial reports, deeds, maps, original historical documents from 1910, and handmade artifacts that are more than 100 years old, among other items.

Investigators say the items are worth more than $6,000.

According to the police report, Jones cashed checks totaling $3,600 from the church’s account for personal bills.

Investigators say Lewis had eight checks written to her for more than $4,600.

Channel 11 spoke with Jones at his home Thursday evening, and he said he and Lewis only took items that belonged to them and returned a few items they took accidentally.

He also said all the checks were legitimate reimbursements for things they both purchased for the church.

Channel 11 also met with church minister, Rev. Joseph Posta, who confirmed Jones and Lewis are no longer affiliated with the church.

He says he is focused on keeping his congregation together and is looking toward the future as the church prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary later this year.

Jones and Lewis have not yet been arrested.

Jones says he has not even heard from police throughout the investigation.

