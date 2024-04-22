The Church of Jesus Christ announces locations of Lehi Utah Temple and West Jordan Utah Temple

The west tower of the Layton Utah Temple is pictured with the Angel Moroni statue. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the sites where the Lehi Utah Temple, the West Jordan Utah Temple and the Tampa Florida Temple will be located.

President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ announced the construction of the Lehi Utah Temple and the West Jordan Utah Temple in April 2024 general conference.

Latter-day Saints believe temples are sacred places of worship. On Sundays, members go to meetinghouses and participate in sacrament meeting and other gatherings together. On other days of the week, members can go to the temple to make promises with God.

“Time in the temple will help you to think celestial and to catch a vision of who you really are, who you can become, and the kind of life you can have forever,” President Nelson said. “Regular temple worship will enhance the way you see yourself and how you fit into God’s magnificent plan. I promise you that.”

Here’s a look at where the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ said the new temples will be located.

Lehi Utah Temple location

The Lehi Utah Temple will be located at the intersection of 3950 N. and Center Street, according to a release from the Church Newsroom.

It’s expected the Lehi Utah Temple will be a 85,000 square feet, multi-story temple on a 22.48-acre site.

West Jordan Utah Temple location

The West Jordan Utah Temple will be built on a 16.10-acre site and be located at 7148 S. and west of Highway 111.

It will also be a multi-story temple of around 85,000 square feet. The Lehi Utah Temple and the West Jordan Utah Temple are among the 30 temples that are in operation, under construction or announced in Utah.

Tampa Florida Temple

President Nelson first announced the Tampa Florida Temple in April 2022.

It will be a single-story temple of around 29,000 square feet on a 12-acre site at 9445 Camden Fields Parkway, Riverview, Florida.

Florida is home to four other temples including Fort Lauderdale Florida, Jacksonville Florida, Orlando Florida and Tallahassee Florida.