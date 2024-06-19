Church Hill Middle, Intermediate to merge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two schools in Hawkins County are adjusting to changes in the upcoming months as they merge under one name, Church Hill Middle School.

The new Church Hill Middle School (CHMS) will serve 5th through 8th-grade students. The former Church Hill Intermediate School (CHIS) will no longer retain its name but will continue to operate from its designated area within the building.

Photos: Mother bear and cub spotted on Main Street in Church Hill

A social media post by CHMS’s principal says that the most significant changes will be in the school’s policies and practices.

Parents, guardians and students, I am very excited about the upcoming opportunities as we merge CHIS and CHMS into one school. Our current goal is to continue running each of the schools separately, keeping the intermediate grades (5&6) and middle grades (7&8) in their own wings of the building and continuing all drop-off, pick-up, and bus loading the same. The biggest changes we will be working on is creating common expectations, procedures and leadership among all of our faculty and staff to lessen the stress of the transition between grade levels. We appreciate your patience, as this will take time. Leaders from both schools will be working hard this summer and [the] upcoming year to make this happen. Sherry Price, Principal of CHMS

The post also asks families to complete a survey about the consolidation. Those who wish to complete the survey can do so here.

Director of Hawkins County Schools Matt Hixson said the school plans to hire a dean of students and an assistant principal to assist Principal Price.

The school will begin serving students under its new name in the fall. Students will continue wearing the navy and gold school colors and supporting their favorite mascot, the panther. However, Hixson said this could change in the future.

Demolition of former Westside Inn begins

Hixson told News Channel 11 that with the combined funds and resources, the CHMS gymnasium will receive air conditioning and heating for the first time. The school is considering a one-scale roofing project and other improvements across the building.

“And there are some potentials down the road for not only renovations but continued upgrades and changes that benefit the students and staff,” he said.

Hixson said he is excited to see how the student body and teachers work together to create a “seamless transition” and believes it will be a “springboard to Volunteer High School,”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.