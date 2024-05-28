‘This is not the end’: Church fire under investigation in Bessemer City

A fire at a church in Bessemer City Monday night is under investigation. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at Christ Worship Center on Franklin Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they initially entered the church, they were met with heavy flames. However, the fire was extinguished within 25 minutes.

Firefighters said the building was empty at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with the pastor of the church about the severe damage the fire caused.

Rev. Jimmy Manly described how the entire entrance was charred, making it nearly impossible to make it past the front door.

He said he received an automatic alert regarding the church’s smoke detectors late last night, which led to him calling the fire department.

“It was quick, and it was hot,” Manly said. “They can withstand up to 1,000 degrees on the hangers, and they had already fallen when the fire department got here. That’s how hot it was when the fire department got here.

But somehow, the flames didn’t manage to make it to the sanctuary, a place that had just held a Sunday service over the Memorial Day weekend.

Now, the church, which originally started with 10 members and now has as many as 300 attendees, is shut down due to the severe smoke damage.

But Manly said the fire will not stop the growth of their congregation.

“We know there is more to this than just a burnt-out building. We have put our hearts and souls into this work from the beginning. And yeah, it’s saddening, but at the same time, I knew the church was bigger than the building,” he elaborated.

He said he’s not sure what message he will give his congregation at their next service or where that service may be.

“This is not the end. It’s just another milestone that we got to get past,” Manly said.

Church leaders told Channel 9 that they are already talking to insurance agents in order to work out a plan for restoration.

They said no matter what happens next Sunday, this will always be their home.

The Gastonia Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

