Church employee charged with stealing more than $435K

Mar. 22—A former employee of St. Amelia's Parish in the Town of Tonawanda has been charged in connection with the theft of $465,000 from the church.

Lisa A. Noble, 43, also known as Lisa Prynn, formerly of Williamsville, was arraigned Wednesday before Acting Erie County Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on an indictment charging her with the following offenses:

—Four counts of second-degree grand larceny (Class "C" felonies)

—Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (Class "D" felonies)

—One count of third-degree grand larceny (Class "D" felony)

—Three counts of first-degree falsifying business records (Class "E" felonies)

Between April 2023 and September 2023, investigators say Noble, while working as a business manager for St. Amelia's Parish in the Town of Tonawanda, stole approximately $465,000 from the church. She is accused of making numerous unauthorized purchases with the church's debit card, issuing fraudulent checks to herself and stealing cash deposits. Noble reportedly used the stolen money to pay for concert tickets, travel, lodging and other personal expenses.

On Sept. 15, Noble was placed on administrative leave shortly after the theft was uncovered. She was terminated from her position the following week after further investigation by St. Amelia Parish and the Diocese of Buffalo Internal Audit Department.

In addition to the thefts at St. Amelia's, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Noble, over course of approximately five years — between 2016 and 2021 — stole more than $500,000 while working as an office manager for an audiology practice in the City of Tonawanda.

A fugitive warrant was issued after the matter was presented to a grand jury. Earlier this month, Noble was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. After waiving extradition proceedings, she was returned to Western New York this week to face prosecution.

"This defendant is accused of brazenly stealing a total of nearly a million dollars from two former employers to fund her extravagant lifestyle then allegedly fled the area in an attempt to evade prosecution," Flynn said Wednesday. "Today, my office successfully argued that the defendant is willful and persistent flight risk and I am pleased to announce that she is being held without bail at this time."

If convicted of the highest count, Noble faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. A return court date has not been scheduled.