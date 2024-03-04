Church congregation coping after devastating fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A fellow congregation spread love to help Cleveland’s first Hispanic church, which was destroyed by fire last week.

The church has been a pillar in the city’s Asian town neighborhood for more than 150 years.

The Iglesias de DiosPentecostal, or “Pentecostal Church of God,” on East 36th Street in Cleveland, was destroyed by fire Thursday evening.

Although the building may have been severely damaged, the congregation’s spirit appears stronger than ever.

Mixed emotions filled the Iglesia Oasis De Bendicion on Bellaire Road in Cleveland on Sunday morning during a joint service.

“At this time, I feel happy and comfortable, although I am sad because I feel that the support that we have over the next days or maybe years, we’re gonna be able to build a new church,” said Pastor Ariel Santiago.

Pastor Santiago does speak English, but with such an emotional time, he felt more comfortable talking in Spanish with a translator.

“Now that we have come out of this, I feel like more people are gonna seek the church,” he said in his native Spanish.

Thursday, smoke and flames poured out of the church. The building has been a fixture on East 36th south of Superior since 1868. No one was hurt, but the building sustained about $100-thousand in damage.

Cleveland fire investigators, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, spent most of the day Friday surveying the damage, and although they have not determined a cause, they have ruled out arson as a cause.

“Like when you have a new house and your new house burning completely, you feel like your knees are going to be on the ground,” said Pastor Santiago.

The roughly 50-member congregation had just put a lot of work into renovating the church. The pastor’s daughter sent us these heart-breaking photos that show the inside of the church, all of the renovations ruined by the smoke and flames.







She said damage to other parts of the church: The classrooms, the kitchen, and hall, are not fully known. The renovation project was called Nehemiah’s Project — rebuilding the house of the Lord.

The pastor said he appreciates the support from the community and hopes to rebuild, somewhere, as soon as they can.

