Church camp peeping tom sentenced to prison

Mar. 19—A man charged in Latimer County after investigators said he admitted to filming underage campers in a bathroom at a southeast Oklahoma church camp in 2023 was sentenced to prison.

Luke Andrew Bartels, 20, of Lexington, was charged in Latimer County District Court with felony counts of manufacturing child pornography, peeping tom with photographic/electronic equipment, violation of Oklahoma statute via computer and lewd molestation, according to filed recounts in June 2023 by the District 16 District Attorney's Office.

Court records show Bartels was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the peeping tom charge. Bartels was also sentenced to 20 years with all but the first five-years suspended for the child pornography and lewd molestation charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Michael Oliver, an agent with the District 16 District Attorney's Office, the investigation into Bartels began after a report was taken by the Latimer County Sheriff's Office for a sexual assault investigation at the Kiamichi Baptist Assembly Campgrounds near Talihina.

Bartels agreed to speak with investigators after he was brought in for an interview at the LCSO in Wilburton, the report states.

According to the affidavit, Bartels admitted to filming a person in the shower at the campground without the person's consent.

"Bartels wanted me to believe that this was the only crime and attempted to downplay it," Oliver wrote in his report with Bartels agreeing to a search of his phone.

When asked about other videos taken at the campgrounds, Bartels admitted to videoing four boys and that he made between eight to 10 videos, the affidavit states.

Oliver wrote in his report he found other videos of child pornography saved to Bartels' Snapchat account with one being of a young child taken in a restroom of Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

"I found multiple other videos that Bartels told me was created at Noble High School, those persons he claimed he did not know, but were pornographic and could possibly be child pornography," Oliver wrote in his report.

Records show along with his prison sentence, Bartels was ordered to register as a sex offender, pay a $1,500 fine, and complete an approved sex offender treatment program. He is to have no contact with the victims and is barred from visiting the KBA campgrounds.

Bartels also must seek permission from his probation officer and treatment provider before accessing the internet from any device, court records state.