Church abuser forgiven by Christian singer

A couple have forgiven a church leader who displayed coercive and controlling behaviour.

A Church of England probe found former Rev Canon Mike Pilavachi, who led Soul Survivor Church in Watford, had used his authority to massage young male interns and wrestle youths.

In a new documentary musician Matt Redman and his wife Beth have detailed their experience of dealing with abuse while part of the church's youth movement.

The BBC has been unable to reach Mr Pilavachi for comment.

The couple explained to Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine that they took part in the film to hold Mr Pilavachi accountable.

"It's not a forgiveness issue, we have forgiven him.

"You've got to create cultures in churches and other organisations where people in power can be called to account," they said.

Mrs Redman hoped the documentary would highlight the impact of the abuse.

She said: "Close to 150 people come forward to say 'I was massaged, I was wrestled, I was shunned, I was bullied' - the impact on couples like us was enormous."

Her husband added: "The nature of the Christian faith means it's never the end of the road so there's always the chance to turn around and start again and I believe that about anyone."

Matt Redman, who is originally from Watford, has won two Grammy awards for his 2012 track 10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord).

He said he met the Soul Survivor founder when he was 13 years old.

The singer told BBC Radio 2: "I'd actually was being sexually abused and Mike was the person I chose to tell about that, he helped me go to the authorities.

"But then he started to council me about that and he wanted to know all the details - he wasn't a trained councillor.

"The really troubling aspect of that was that he would wrestle me afterwards."

Mrs Redman was surprised that despite being offered a job by Mr Pilavachi he later refused to interact with her.

The songwriter and author recalled: "It was psychological bullying, a refusal to acknowledge that I was in the room... he was almost repelled by me.

"It had a significant impact on my mental health."

When asked by Vine if Mr Pilavachi's behaviour could have been related to her relationship with her husband, she agreed that being a couple led to them being "shunned and frozen out and punished".

