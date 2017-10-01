Chunn leads way as Trojans trump LSU

Troy linebacker A.J. Smiley (31) celebrates a defensive play on fourth down making LSU turnover on downs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (AP) — Troy University's Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown while his side's defense forced four turnovers as the surging Trojans upset No. 25 LSU 24-21 in College Football on Saturday night.

Troy, which celebrated wildly with traveling fans in largely empty Tiger Stadium as time ran out, became the first team from outside the Southeastern Conference to win in LSU's Death Valley since UAB in 2000. They snapped the Tigers' streak of 49 straight home victories over non-league opponents.

Although the Tigers (3-2) were three-touchdown favorites, the result wasn't entirely unfathomable. LSU had looked vulnerable in a tense victory over Syracuse a week earlier, while Troy came in on a three-game winning streak and is among the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference after a 10-victory 2016 campaign.

Troy (4-1) raced to leads of 17-0 and 24-7 before Danny Etling's fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Russell Gage and Foster Moreau got LSU as close as a field goal with 1:59 left. But after failing to recover an onside kick, LSU had only 23 seconds to get into field goal range, and any hope of that ended when Blace Brown intercepted Etling's pass on the Troy 42 with 11 seconds to go.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 66, MISSISSIPPI 3

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Alabama let loose on Mississippi, emphatically putting down a problematic foe in recent years with the highest-scoring performance by the Crimson Tide in 11 years under Nick Saban.

Ole Miss (2-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) had won two of last three meetings with Alabama (5-0, 2-0), scoring 109 points — more than any other Tide opponent over the last three years. The Rebels are the only SEC team to beat the Tide since 2014, and they handed Alabama its only home loss in the past 30 games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Tide made it look easy. Hurts hooked up with a wide-open Josh Jacobs down the middle for an 18-yard score early in the second quarter, and then mimicked holstering his finger guns after tossing the TD pass. Hurts tumbled over tacklers on a 10-yard keeper that made it 35-3 at the half.

In the last two weeks, Alabama has outscored Vanderbilt and Ole Miss by a combined 125-3. The 63-point margin was the Tide's largest since beating Vandy 66-3 in 1979.

NO. 2 CLEMSON 31, NO. 12 VIRGINIA TECH 17

BLACKSBURG, Virginia (AP) — Kelly Bryant ran around and away from Virginia Tech to lead Clemson to its third victory in three games against teams in the Top 25.

Making just his fifth start, the junior ran for 94 yards, hit Tavien Feaster with a pass the speedy running back took 60 yards for a score and avoided mistakes. He also kept alive a late scoring drive after scrambling right on a play that started at the 5, dodging three Hokies, shaking free from an ankle tackle and eventually turning back upfield at the 23. He zig-zagged all the way back to the 4.

The defending national champion Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have also beaten No. 13 Auburn 14-6 and No. 17 Louisville 47-21. This triumph was their 12th in a row on the road, and fifth in a row against Virginia Tech, including the 2016 ACC championship.

Virginia Tech (4-1, 0-1) never mustered much offense and got its only touchdown after Isaiah Simmons made an ankle tackle on Greg Stroman's 43-yard punt return to the Tigers 2. Sean Savoy ran it on the next play, but the Hokies had just 234 yards through three quarters.

NO. 4 PENN STATE 45, INDIANA 14

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (AP) — DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns and became Penn State's career receptions leader.

Hamilton teamed with quarterback Trace McSorley on the first two scoring passes and caught the third from running back Saquon Barkley to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter. Hamilton hauled in his 180th career catch midway through the fourth quarter to break the record set by Deon Butler in 2008.

Barkley returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and finished with 221 yards.. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) turned two first-quarter turnovers into touchdowns to spark the rout. McSorley added a rushing touchdown, and Nick Scott scored on a fumble return.

The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-2) turned the ball over on their second play of the game when Morgan Ellison coughed it up to linebacker Jason Cabinda after an 18-yard gain. McSorley capped an ensuing six-play, 39-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Indiana fumbled it away again when Irvin Charles ripped the ball out of punt returner J-Shun Harris' hands. Scott scooped it up and returned it 13 yards to put Penn State up 21-0 less than 10 minutes in.