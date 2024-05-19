Chula Vista Police to hold Saturday night DUI checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Drivers in South Bay can expect a DUI checkpoint Saturday night.

The Chula Vista Police Department announced they will be holding a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 18 at an undisclosed location in the City of Chula Vista.

According to the police department, the location of checkpoints are chosen based on the number of previous DUI-related incidents in an area.

Chula Vista Police emphasized checkpoints are conducted in an effort to promote public safety by taking impaired drivers off the roads.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Agent Brian Carter said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Alcohol isn’t the only thing police look for; driving under the influence of some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, as well as marijuana, is still illegal.

Drivers charged with a DUI can face fines and penalties on average around $13,500, and a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

