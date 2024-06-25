Chula Vista Police Dept. livestreaming 911 calls directly to officers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Chula Vista Police Department is now livestreaming 911 emergency calls directly to officers in the field.

Officers can hear the caller’s actual words and voice providing the sense of urgency, small details that may not be otherwise provided, and immediate updates on the situation and location. Officers also see the caller’s location on a map.

This new technology — “Live911”– provides a “head start” to officers monitoring incoming 911 calls by eliminating dispatching delays, reducing response times.

Live911 allows the officer to obtain more information for a better response plan and calculated de-escalation techniques, providing better service to the community.

“I used to think officers could hear 911 calls, and the truth is no, that’s not ever been the case really,” said Sgt. Tony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department.

The Chula Vista Police Department spearheaded the idea and worked with software company, HigherGround, to make it a reality. Since 2020, the department has been test driving the software and says it has been a lifesaver.

“We’ve had multiple people that were saved from the officers just listening to it in the field,” said Dispatch Supervisor, Tina Larson. “They will get there before fire and medics, and they’ll be starting CPR.”

Late last year, officers saved a man’s life who was in a burning car after it veered off the freeway in San Diego County. Instead of waiting to dispatch the California Highway Patrol, an officer on duty could hear the callers reporting the incident in real time and decided Chula Vista should respond immediately to rescue the man.

There are 143 agencies across the country that have adopted Live911, including the Oceanside Police Department. In California, a total of 24 police and sheriff departments are customers.

“We’ve been blessed with this particular software. I told my boss if we ever got rid of this program, I’m going to leave my headset swinging because it is such a game changer,” said Larson.

