Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy on Inspiring the Next Generation

As AI proliferates and things on the internet are easier to manipulate, there’s a need more than ever to make sure data and brands are verifiable, said Scott Dykstra, CTO and co-founder of Space and Time, on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast. “Not to get too cryptographically religious here, but we saw that during the FTX collapse,” Dykstra said. Dykstra sees that as akin to making a query to a database for financial records, but manipulating it inside their own database.