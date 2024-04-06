New Chula Vista city council member Rachel Morineau plans to reopen Harborside Park
Harborside Park has been fenced off since 2022, leaving many in the district pondering its future.
Harborside Park has been fenced off since 2022, leaving many in the district pondering its future.
Two essential tools for gardening and lawn care and maintenance. Blowers make clearing leaves and debris a breeze. Trimmers make clearing weeds a snap.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about plans to ditch its $25,000 low cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. The announcement comes as Tesla EV sales have lagged and profits have fallen, leaving the company and its CEO on a search for another product to boost sales — or at least the stock price. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle.
Spare your arms and back during spring cleaning: 'This does the work for you,' one of its many fans says.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The European Union and United States put out a joint statement Friday affirming a desire to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence. As we reported Wednesday, this is the fruit of the sixth (and possibly last) meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House in the U.S. presidential elections taking place later this year, it's not clear how much EU-U.S. cooperation on AI or any other strategic tech area will actually happen in the near future.
The president isn't saying so, but the administration's behind-the-scenes actions reveal a fear that rising gas prices could doom his reelection effort.
It's like Rosie the Robot in a bathing suit. 'Not a finger needs to be lifted,' raves one fan.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the few electric sedans. It's sleek, fun to drive and very efficient. It's a great alternative to the Tesla Model 3.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said succession planning is the board's "No. 1 priority" after the company successfully defeated activist investor Nelson Peltz in his quest for board seats at the entertainment giant.
Jeep's Tuscadero Pink finish is returning to the Wrangler lineup for 2024 after an incredibly popular run in 2021 and 2022.
Time to give your leggings a break: 'The slouchy fit hides my tummy well,' raves one of 10,000+ five-star fans.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.
A new report found that just 57 companies produced 80 percent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide between 2016 and 2022.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking aim at mortgage closing costs in its latest probe against junk fees.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.