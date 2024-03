TechCrunch

Kurs Orbital, a startup founded by Ukrainian space industry veterans, has closed a new tranche of funding to accelerate the commercialization of its satellite servicing technology. The two-year-old company aims to unlock a new era for human activities in space by enabling capabilities like satellite relocation and inspection, de-orbiting and space debris removal. Kurs does not plan on providing these services itself; instead, the startup is aiming to become the leading supplier of rendezvous and docking technology via its “ARCap” module, which can be integrated into any spacecraft bus.