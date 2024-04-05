Chula Vista City Council appoints Rachel Morineau to fill District 4 seat
The Chula Vista city council has selected its new city council member for District 4, replacing Andrea Cardenas who resigned in February.
MLB had to approve the Nike-designed uniforms before Fanatics produced them.
Ford announced Thursday that it’s delaying the production of two electric vehicles, a next-generation EV pickup and a three-row EV SUV. Ford’s CEO has been telegraphing the delays for months. Then on an earnings call in February, CEO Jim Farley said, “Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run.”
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
The latest update on the labor market is expected to show some signs of cooling, particularly in wages, which would be a welcome sign in the fight against inflation.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
Simple yet effective, these plug-ins illuminate 'without being obtrusive' and have over 2,500 five-star fans.
Ford is dialing back its EV manufacturing buildout, trying to better time the market as it spreads out its capital investments.
It's like Rosie the Robot in a bathing suit. 'Not a finger needs to be lifted,' raves one fan.
Ford just announced some delays for electric vehicles, including the long-awaited three-row SUV. Additionally, the company is placing a renewed focus on hybrids.
The non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over15,000 five-star fans.
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
Last night, several prominent journalists posted (complained in many cases) about unexpectedly regaining their verified blue checks on Elon Musk's X platform.
Meanwhile, IBM plans to pause hiring for roles it thinks could soon be automated by AI, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg last year. According to one estimate, around 4,000 workers have lost their jobs to AI since May. The ITC's mandate is to explore AI's impact on jobs while enabling people to find AI-related training programs and connecting businesses to "skilled and job-ready" workers, a spokesperson told TechCrunch in a briefing.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
This obviously isn't happening.
The European Union and the U.S. expect to announce a cooperation on AI at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Friday, according to a senior commission official who was briefing journalists on background ahead of the confab. The mood music points to growing cooperation between lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic when it comes to devising strategies to respond to challenges and opportunities posed by powerful AI technologies -- in spite of what remains a very skewed commercial picture where U.S. giants like OpenAI continue to dominate developments in cutting-edge AI. The TTC was set up a few years ago, post-Trump, to provide a forum where EU and U.S. lawmakers could meet to discuss transatlantic cooperation on trade and tech policy issues.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.