Chuck Todd Elaborates On Why NBC Shouldn't Have Hired Ronna McDaniel

Chuck Todd is elaborating on why NBC News shouldn’t have hired former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as a political analyst.

Todd, who previously hosted “Meet the Press,” appeared on the show Sunday after current host Kristen Welker interviewed McDaniel, and he basically lambasted the network for hiring someone with severe “credibility issues.”

“There’s a reason why there are a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this, because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination,” Todd said.

Considering that McDaniel helped former President Donald Trump stoke false election fraud claims and helped his effort to try to get Michigan officials not to certify the legitimate 2020 election outcome, Todd thought that hiring her to discuss politics was a bad idea.

As did others, such as MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who promised McDaniel would never appear on “Morning Joe.”

On Monday, Todd tweeted on X to explain why he thought McDaniel was a bad hire for the network and insisted it wasn’t because she’s a Republican but because she helped Trump in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth,” he said. “Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours.”

The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth. Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 25, 2024

The reaction to the post was strong.

Good statement, but still ignoring the major problem: Ronna McDaniel was part of an attempted coup against the United States. https://t.co/I0yUhqOlZM — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🎗️ (@Tzipshmil) March 25, 2024

I don't think the most important thing is that she slandered reporters, it's that she helped an effort to overthrow the republic, one even she says she knew was based on nonsense. https://t.co/KwMmYvLj0Y — Colin Woodard (@WoodardColin) March 25, 2024

They want to “both sides” truth itself.



Never give a platform to that. https://t.co/HchR4xVnWL — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) March 25, 2024

There it is again from @chucktodd ⤵️ This dispute about Ronna McDaniel is about TRUTH, the bedrock of journalism. https://t.co/ttdgMW59JO — Jennifer Schulze (@NewsJennifer) March 25, 2024

