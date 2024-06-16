Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst were wrong to oppose Right to Contraception Act

As Iowans, we value personal freedom and the ability to make our own decisions without undue interference. That's why the recent vote in the U.S. Senate blocking the Right to Contraception Act is so troubling. The three of us introduced similar legislation in the Iowa Senate earlier this year, which unfortunately met a similar fate. These bills are designed to safeguard the right to contraception in response to increasing efforts by extremist groups and politicians to roll back reproductive rights. Despite strong public support — 8 in 10 voters back the Right to Contraception Act — and bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate, Iowa’s Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley voted against the bill.

In a state known for valuing common sense and personal responsibility, it’s alarming to see such critical health care rights under attack. The right to access birth control — whether it's pills, IUDs, emergency contraception, or other methods — is a matter of personal freedom and public health. Yet, Republican lawmakers, both in Washington, D.C., and in Des Moines, have shown a consistent pattern of opposing these essential rights.

Here in Iowa, we’ve seen firsthand the challenges of passing state-level protections for essential health care like contraception. We sponsored the Iowa version of the Right to Contraception Act earlier this year. Our goal was simple: to ensure that Iowans have access to the health care they need without political interference. Unfortunately, we’ve encountered staunch opposition from Republican colleagues, reflecting a coordinated effort to undermine reproductive rights not just in Iowa, but across the nation.

This issue isn’t just about politics; it’s about respecting the personal freedoms that Iowans hold dear. Opposition to the Right to Contraception Act once again demonstrates how out of touch many Republican lawmakers have become with most Iowans. The vast majority of us — regardless of political party — agree that the right to choose if, when, and how to have children is a private matter and should be protected from political machinations.

For all voters who value liberty and autonomy, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Continued refusal to pass the contraception bill is a direct attack on Iowans’ reproductive rights and personal freedoms. We must hold these elected officials accountable for disregarding the needs and rights of their constituents. The opposition by far too many Republican politicians to the Right to Contraception Act is a direct attack on Iowans’ reproductive rights and personal freedoms. We must hold these elected officials accountable for disregarding the needs and rights of their constituents.

As we move forward, it’s crucial for all of us to stay informed and engaged. Our voices matter, and together, we can ensure that our representatives protect the freedoms and rights that are the bedrock of our democracy. Let’s stand up for what’s right and ensure that personal healthcare decisions remain up to us and not politicians in Des Moines or Washington, D.C.

Sens. Sarah Trone Garriott, Liz Bennett, and Zach Wahls represent Dallas County, Linn County, and Johnson County, respectively, in the Iowa Senate.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Reproductive rights matter to Iowans. Why not to Grassley and Ernst?