CHS students plan vigil for Nex Benedict

Mar. 1—Two community leaders are speaking out on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth in Claremore and say they support a student-led vigil scheduled Saturday to mourn the death and celebrate the life of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old nonbinary Owasso High School student.

The candlelight vigil will take place (Saturday, March 2) at 5:45 p.m., Claremore Lake Shelter 2. It is being led by members of the Sexuality and Gender Alliance support organization at Claremore High School.

Benedict's death on Feb. 8 has garnered national media attention and thousands of social media posts and responses, both positive and negative.

Jill Andrews, CHS English teacher and school sponsor for SAGA, and Tim McHugh, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, both call on the community to raise awareness of bullying and the need for greater empathy for one another.

Andrews said two Claremore students are planning to speak at the vigil.

"One will read a eulogy he has written in honor of Nex," Andrews said. "It will also contain a message of hope and support for our LGBTQ youth. Another student will be sharing facts and statistics regarding violence against LGBTQ youth, including suicide rates and bullying statistics. We will then have an open mic for others to speak if they would like to."

At dusk, participants will light candles and have a moment of silence.

"We also want Nex's family to know that we care, we are thinking about them and we wish them peace in this time of grief," Andrews said.

Benedict died one day after being involved in a physical altercation inside a girls' restroom at the high school. Cause of death has yet to be determined pending the final autopsy report. Lt. Nick Boatman, spokesperson with the Owasso Police Department, said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim McHugh, Grace United Methodist Church pastor, said he and his wife will be attending the event, not as representatives of the church but as individuals.

"As the pastor I did put out the [vigil] invitation. Grace UMC is always available for vigils and safe gatherings," McHugh said. "Every single human being deserves the dignity to grieve. We just need to walk along side one another, just be there, not automatically inject our assumed opinions or our assumed help into someone else life."

Andrews said it is important to take this time to acknowledge Nex's life.

"LGBTQ youth in Oklahoma feel like they don't have a voice," Andrews said. "They feel like they are the targets of bullying from not just other teens, but from adults, as well. Nex should still be alive, and my students feel that if this happened to Nex, it could happen to them. Nex was a victim of bullying because of their nonbinary identity, and that is not OK."

Andrews said bullying happens on and off school campuses with social media making the impact of even greater on young people.

"We hope to let students know that they can turn to trusted adults when bullying occurs. We want to find a way to reduce and even eliminate bullying of all people," she said.

McHughs also believes bullying is an ongoing threat for today's youth and within today's society.

"Even though we don't know all the facts [in Nex's death], bullying is an issue whether that was the cause or not," he said.

McHugh said even the gospel says we are supposed to share not force. McHugh said society can make it hard to stay positive or just neutral about things.

"But, I really believe something good comes out of everything," he said. "But sometimes society makes it so hard to look for the good. They want to look for the hate so fast."

McHugh said he hopes those attending will look at the vigil as an opportunity to grieve as a community, not an opportunity to promote one side or another.

Andrews said the group welcomes those who would like to show support.

"We want our youth to know that the adults in this community will protect them and will speak up for them," she said. "We want to offer a safe environment in which our LGBTQ youth and other allies and those in our community impacted by this death can come together to support each other. Many of our students are deeply saddened by this death."

Andrews said those who are LGBTQ+ are everywhere and in each community.

"They have a right to exist and to be their true authentic selves. They have a right to live in this town, to be educated in our schools, and participate in our communities," Andrews said. "They should not have to fear for their lives or for their safety."

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., Andrews said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."

Andrews said she hopes the vigil will bring attention to the need to for others to "above all, treat people with kindness."

"You never know what battles people are fighting. Be kind. Show empathy. Offer support, a listening ear, a helping hand. Don't turn a blind eye to injustices that occur," she said.